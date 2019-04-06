|
CENTAMORE - Sam of Seaford, NY on April 3, 2019 at the age of 60. Loving father of Samantha, Nicholas, Joseph, and Michelle. Beloved of Bilma Caussade. Devoted son of Vincent and Frances. Adored brother of Anthony and Mary. Cherished by his family, friends, The St. John's Crew, and all who knew him. Dedicated Police Lieutenant of the NYPD. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7- 9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9:45 am, at Maria Regina R.C. Church in Seaford, NY. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Yonkers, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 6, 2019