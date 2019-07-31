|
SHAW- Samantha of Westbury NY on July 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of Andrew and Christy. Devoted sister of Peter and Nicole. Adored granddaughter of Janice Shaw and the late Malcolm and Marguerite and William Kogler. Cherished soulmate of Timothy Lafferty. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Weigand Bros. Funeral Home 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY. Funeral service Friday 10:00am at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, Carle Place, NY. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. www.weigandbrotherscom
Published in Newsday on July 31, 2019