Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Episcopal Church
Carle Place, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samantha Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samantha Shaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samantha Shaw Notice
SHAW- Samantha of Westbury NY on July 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of Andrew and Christy. Devoted sister of Peter and Nicole. Adored granddaughter of Janice Shaw and the late Malcolm and Marguerite and William Kogler. Cherished soulmate of Timothy Lafferty. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Weigand Bros. Funeral Home 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY. Funeral service Friday 10:00am at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, Carle Place, NY. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. www.weigandbrotherscom
Published in Newsday on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samantha's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weigand Bros Funeral Home
Download Now