MARKOWITZ - Samuel 89, of Patchogue, NY died on March 29, 2020. He was born on August 25, 1930 in Williamsburg, Brooklyn to Rose and Harry Markowitz. He was married for 60 years to the love of his life, Loretta Maschler Markowitz who predeceased him in 2014. He is survived by his daughter, Helene Mastromarino and her husband John and his son, Howard Markowitz and his wife Elise. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jacqueline Berman and her husband Joel, Daniel Markowitz, Justin Mastromarino and Marissa Mastromarino as well as his great grandson, Benjamin Berman. Sam was a graduate of Brooklyn College. He served his country in the Korean War and had a long career as a news- paper man. Sam started his career at the Newport Rhode Island Daily News followed by the New York Times, the Long Island Advance and Newsday. He was a key figure in Suffolk Republican politics during the 1960s-1970s working for three Suffolk County Republican chairmen in public relations. He was also assistant for public information to the Chief Judge of Suffolk County from 1976-1993. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in his memory. Check donations should be sent by mail to: Mount Sinai South Nassau, Development Office, P.O. Box 843, Baldwin, NY 11510 (and can be further designated to the COVID-19 Fund). Online donations to: https:--www.southnassau.org-sn-donate-online1(designate Honor-Memorial Gifts).
Published in Newsday on Apr. 1, 2020