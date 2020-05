Or Copy this URL to Share

HAUSMAN - Sandor M., (Sandy), artist, of Shirley, NY passed away on April 26, 2020. Beloved husband and friend to wife Miriam Rose and loving father and grandfather to 4 grandchildren. Rest in peace. We miss you already.







