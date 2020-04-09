|
PROVENZANO- Sandra C., of Patchogue, NY born May 7, 1933 passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020. Sandra grew up in Port Jefferson and was the only child of the late Marion and Nunziato (Knute) Sposato. Sandra attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC. She had a lifelong interest in fashion, loved spending time at the beach, gardening, reading and decorating her home. She was also known for her love of hats! Sandra was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Frank, and is survived by her children, Gina M. Provenzano, Richard J. Provenzano, and Kara (Carl) Funaro. She was blessed with four grandsons, Christopher(Samantha) Culihan, Brendan (Leah) Culihan, Tyler Provenzano and CJ Funaro. In addition, she had three lovely great granddaughters, Avery, Charlotte, and Campbell Culihan. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Robertaccio Funeral Home, Inc. in Patchogue. A private burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2020