FREY-Sandra, 70, passed away surrounded by her family on October 17, 2019. She was born in Queens, NY on August 31, 1949 to the late Vera Ruby.Sandra was a caring, compassionate registered nurse for most of her life. She loved to travel and most of all she loved her family. Sandra was a free spirit and touched many people's lives. Sandra battled cancer for two and a half years, showing an inspiration to all in her strength. She has always been the epitome of grace. Sandra is survived by her children; Shannon Metz and son-in-law Michael, and Justin Cuomo and daughter-in-law Amanda; step daughter, Darcy Vogelle (Rory); grand-children, Madison, Kayla, Jared, Mason, Riley, Aria and Malcolm; brother, Dennis Ruby and beloved friend and sister Gloria Cuomo. She was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Francis "Frank" Vogelle; son, Colin Vogelle and grandsons, Evan and Emory Cuomo. A Funeral will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held an hour prior in the sanctuary. Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2019