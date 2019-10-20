Home

POWERED BY

Services
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
(704) 544-1412
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Frey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Frey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Frey Notice
FREY-Sandra, 70, passed away surrounded by her family on October 17, 2019. She was born in Queens, NY on August 31, 1949 to the late Vera Ruby.Sandra was a caring, compassionate registered nurse for most of her life. She loved to travel and most of all she loved her family. Sandra was a free spirit and touched many people's lives. Sandra battled cancer for two and a half years, showing an inspiration to all in her strength. She has always been the epitome of grace. Sandra is survived by her children; Shannon Metz and son-in-law Michael, and Justin Cuomo and daughter-in-law Amanda; step daughter, Darcy Vogelle (Rory); grand-children, Madison, Kayla, Jared, Mason, Riley, Aria and Malcolm; brother, Dennis Ruby and beloved friend and sister Gloria Cuomo. She was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Francis "Frank" Vogelle; son, Colin Vogelle and grandsons, Evan and Emory Cuomo. A Funeral will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held an hour prior in the sanctuary. Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now