MAGER - Sandra Helene Epstein passed away peace-fully at home on April 27, 2020. Born January 17, 1935 to Carl and Reba Epstein in Coatesville, PA, she inspired her four children and 11 grandchildren to learn passionately and live fully. Sandy modeled love and commitment through selfless service to family and community. A tireless community leader on many issues, as President of the Oyster Bay Youth Council, along with her husband of 58 years Arthur, she helped create the Youth Corner. Sandy grew up in Oxford, PA and graduated from Oxford High School and Sarah Lawrence College (BA, MA). After receiving her Masters degree at age 46, she became the first patient advocate on staff at District Council 37, New York City's largest municipal employees union. Sandy knew that the world is interdependent and worked throughout her life to build connections among people. She was a whirlwind of social interactions who made friends wherever she went. Her generosity of spirit was bountiful. She was deeply committed to accessible healthcare for all and to creating a more just and peaceful world. Those commitments live on in her children and grandchildren.After 48 years of joyful living in Oyster Bay, Sandy and Art relocated to the Osborn Retirement Community in Rye, where up to her passing she chaired the Wellness Committee. She is survived by her children Dan (Beth), Andy (Cheri Capparelli), Amy (Dan Garfield), and Ellen (Stephanie Friedman), and grandchildren Melanie, Kayla, Fern, Rashi, Emunah, Ari, Akiva, Eitan, Talia, Carli, Esti, Eli and Efraim Asher, sister-in-law Norma Abrahams, nieces Marcia Weissman (Mark Abbate), Margaret Weissman and Julie Glaser (Joel Glaser) and four grandnieces and a grand-nephew. A celebration of her life will be scheduled when large gatherings are permitted.Donations in her memory can be made to The Osborn Employee Enrichment Fund or a progressive organization of your choice.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020