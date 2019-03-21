Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
KAHN - Sandra, passed away on March 10, 2019 in Arroyo Grande, California, formerly of Nissequogue, NY. She was the wife of the late Charles "Chuck" Kahn and the daughter of the late Muriel & Arthur Higgins. Sandy will be very missed by her beloved aunt and many cousins and friends. A Gathering and Memorial Service will take place at 9 AM on Saturday, March 23rd at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, followed by a burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Maspeth, Queens, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in NYC, www.mskcc.org in Sandra's name would be appreciated. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
