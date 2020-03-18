Newsday Notices
Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home and Cremation Center
203 Main Street
Center Moriches, NY 11934
Sandra Lacy

Sandra Lacy
LACY - Sandra, "Sandy" 76 died at home in Speonk, NY on March 17, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her life partner of almost 40 years, Donna Michel. Loving mother of Ida, Harold (Chrissy) and Linda (Ralph) Capurso. Cherished grandmother of Ralph, Kevin, Adam, Kelly, Megan, Kimberly and Danny and great grandmother of Mary. Reposing Moloney-Sinnickson's Funeral Home, 203 Main Street, Center Moriches N.Y. where a religious service will be held Wednesday at 7:30 PM. Private Funeral Mass Immaculate Conception R.C. Church. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 18, 2020
