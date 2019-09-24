Home

Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Sandra McIntyre Notice
McINTYRE - Sandra L., on September 23, 2019, of Baldwin (formerly of Seaford). Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Devoted mother of Kelly Mancuso (Mario), Kevin (Tracy), Patrick (Lisa), and Kerrianne Wilmer (Stephen). Loving sister of Fred Valentine. Cherished grandmother of Garrett, Emma, Courtney, Kaylee, Ashley and Riley. Reposing Friday 2-4 & 7-9PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Funeral Saturday 10:30AM. Interment Greenfield Cemetery. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 24, 2019
