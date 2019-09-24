|
McINTYRE - Sandra L., on September 23, 2019, of Baldwin (formerly of Seaford). Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Devoted mother of Kelly Mancuso (Mario), Kevin (Tracy), Patrick (Lisa), and Kerrianne Wilmer (Stephen). Loving sister of Fred Valentine. Cherished grandmother of Garrett, Emma, Courtney, Kaylee, Ashley and Riley. Reposing Friday 2-4 & 7-9PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Funeral Saturday 10:30AM. Interment Greenfield Cemetery. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 24, 2019