Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
(516) 593-2521
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Raymond RC Church
East Rockaway, NY
View Map
Santa Testani Notice
TESTANI - Santa of Lynbrook, passed away peacefully at home on November 16, 2019 at age 81. Beloved wife of the late Arduino. Loving mother of Maria Luisa Hoffman (Jeff) and Giovanna Freely (Tom). Cherished Nonna of Matthew, Michael (Jen), Laura, and Thomas. Greatgrandmother of Juliet. Retired cook at Lynbrook Middle Schools. Her family is receiving friends and family Friday 2pm - 4pm and 7pm - 9pm at Donza Funeral Home 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, L.I. Funeral 9:30 am Saturday at Saint Raymond RC Church, E. Rockaway. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 21, 2019
