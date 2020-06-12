SANTE NICOLIA 09/29/33 - 06/12/90 30 years in Heaven. We think about you all the time. Even though you did not meet all of your 27 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, we have told them wonderful stories about you. In such a short time you accomplished so much and we will never forget your hard work and determination. Your memory will always live on. You are missed by all of us.Your loving wife Lina, 7 children, their families, your 27 beautiful grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.







