Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wesche Funeral Home Inc
495 Main St
Center Moriches, NY 11934
(631) 878-0007
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wesche Funeral Home Inc
495 Main St
Center Moriches, NY 11934
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wesche Funeral Home Inc
495 Main St
Center Moriches, NY 11934
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Santi Arena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Santi Arena

Notice Condolences Flowers

Santi Arena Notice
ARENA - Santi J., of Moriches, NY, formerly of Lloyd Harbor, NY, passed away on May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Aurora Arena. Loving father of Joseph Arena of Guilderland, NY, Edward Arena of Lake Grove, NY and the late Marie Colli Arena. Santi retired from Fairchild Republic as the Director of Engineering and was the Chief Engineer of the Space Shuttle Vertical Tail. Visiting hours will be held at Wesche Funeral Home (Center Moriches) on Friday, May 24th from 2-4 & 7-9pm. A Funeral Mass will be held 9:30am Saturday, May 25th at St. John the Evangelist Church (Center Moriches) followed by interment in Wading River Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wesche Funeral Home Inc
Download Now