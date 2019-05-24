|
ARENA - Santi J., of Moriches, NY, formerly of Lloyd Harbor, NY, passed away on May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Aurora Arena. Loving father of Joseph Arena of Guilderland, NY, Edward Arena of Lake Grove, NY and the late Marie Colli Arena. Santi retired from Fairchild Republic as the Director of Engineering and was the Chief Engineer of the Space Shuttle Vertical Tail. Visiting hours will be held at Wesche Funeral Home (Center Moriches) on Friday, May 24th from 2-4 & 7-9pm. A Funeral Mass will be held 9:30am Saturday, May 25th at St. John the Evangelist Church (Center Moriches) followed by interment in Wading River Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2019