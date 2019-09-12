Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:45 AM
Maria Regina R.C. Church
Seaford, NY
Santina Haemmerle


1942 - 2019
Santina Haemmerle Notice
Haemmerle - Santina (nee Aspromonte), 77, of N. Massapequa, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2019, after valiantly battling a long illness. Beloved wife of Richard for 56 years, she was the devo- ted mother of Richard, Jr. (Denise), Christine, Karen, and Thomas. She was adored by her eight grandchildren, sister Lora, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a legion of friends and colleagues. She was an esteemed teacher in the East Meadow Schools and Friends Academy Summer Program, legendary president of XBA Sorority of St. John's University, and past president of the Capt. Cathy Mazza Lodge of the Order of the Sons and Daughters of Italy. Visitation will be at Chapey & Sons Funeral Home in Bethpage on Thursday and Friday, September 12th and 13th, from 2-4:30 pm and 7-9:30 pm. A memorial mass will be held at Maria Regina R.C. Church in Seaford on Saturday, September 14th at 9:45 am. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Cemetery in Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation information is available at the funeral home.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019
