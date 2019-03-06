Newsday Notices
Sara Aprigliano

Sara Aprigliano Notice
APRIGLIANO - Sara T. of Levittown, NY on March 4, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Carmine. Loving mother of Phyllis Chin (Frank) and Teresa Mazzeo (Michael). Cherished grandmother of Lauren (Brandon), Christopher, and Maria. Proud great-grand-mother of Olivia and Ethan. Adored sister of Peter (Gloria), Concetta (Henry), the late Ralph (Jeanne), and the late RubyAnn. Family will receive friends Thursday, 7-9 pm, and Friday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 9:30 am, at St. Bernard's R.C. Church in Levittown, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2019
