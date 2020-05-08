Home

Sara Rose (Gerrato) Caruso


1940 - 2020
Sara Rose (Gerrato) Caruso Notice
CARUSO - Sara Rose (nee Gerrato) of Seaford passed on April 23, 2020, at 79 years of age due to complications from Covid-19. Born in Brooklyn, NY July 22, 1940. The daughter of Salvatore Sr. and Mildred Gerrato. Sister to Anthony Gerrato (Rosemary), Patricia Taylor (Glenn) and the late Salvatore Gerrato Jr. (Rose). Loving Aunt to 10 nieces and nephews and 28 great nieces and nephews. Sara leaves behind a legacy of faith and love for her family. Private Services were held at St. Charles Resurrection Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2020
