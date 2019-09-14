|
Coppelli - Sarah Agnes , of West Islip, LI, on September 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Peter N. Coppelli, Jr. Devoted mother of Peter N. Coppelli, III, Paul C. Coppelli, Laura E. Coppelli, Mark A. Coppelli and his wife Helen Ross, and Susan M. Coppelli. Cherished grand- mother of Pierce Coppelli and Camden Coppelli and his wife Kim. Dear sister of James Friel and Mary Friel. And for 30 plus years she was a dedicated and beloved resource room teacher in the West Islip School District. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Babylon, LI. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, LI. Visiting Monday and Tuesday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 14, 2019