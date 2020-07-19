NOLAN - Sarah F. (nee Gaul).Born March 2, 1923 and passed away March 28, 2020 at the age of 97. Predeceased by her husband of 38 years Edward J. Nolan, Jr. and her son Edward F. Nolan. Survived by her daughter Carol Kassten (William), 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was loved and appreciated by all. Sarah encompassed her family with love and an open heart, she spent many years caring for others as an LPN. Due to her passing during the Covid 19 crisis Mass was postponed until Saturday July 25th at St. Johns Church in Center Moriches at 10:30 AM. Burial will take place at a later date in Florida next to her husband.







