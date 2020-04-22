|
KACHEL - Sarah H. (Sallie), age 83, of Oakdale on April 19, 2020. Loving mother of Eric Kachel and devoted grandmother of Christian and Carleigh Kachel of Hingham MA; Eric's half-brother Christian Kachel and his wife Katie and their children of Great Falls VA; cherished aunt of Megan Mitchell of Avon OH. Beloved friend and teacher of countless people. Preceded in death by her parents John Morrison Hyslop, Jr., and Margaret Saints Hyslop; her brother John Morrison Hyslop, III; sisters Janet Hyslop and Martha Hyslop Mitchell. Plans for a memorial celebration are pending. Donations in her honor may be made to a charity of your choosing. www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020