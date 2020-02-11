Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
(631) 472-0122
Reposing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
Reposing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:45 AM
Our Lady of the Snow RC Church
Blue Point, NY
1940 - 2020
O'HARA - Sarah A. "Sally" (nee Behan), of Sayville, NY formerly of Suffern, NY, entered into enternal rest on February 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Billy. Devoted mother of Mike (Maryclare), Chris (Lisa), and Kevin (Lisa). Cherished grandmother of Liam, Juliana, Olivia, & Maeve. Caring sister of Margaret Ward, Jack Behan and Dorothy Kiernan and the late Eileen Milton, Helen Behan and Joan Petti. Loving aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Reposing Wednesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy, Bayport, NY. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45 a.m. at Our Lady of the Snow RC Church, Blue Point, NY. Cremation Private.
