PIERPOINT - Sarah "Nonie" lived a full life and passed away on November 10 at the age of 92. She is now at peace with her beloved husband 'Hopp' along with her sister Jane O'Connor, son John Pierpoint, and granddaughter Catherine Pierpoint. She is survived by her brother John Thiell, children Rich Pierpoint and Lynn Meilick and grandchildren Dawn Grzan, Elizabeth Pierpoint, Otto Meilick and great granddaughter Gabriella Grzan. Springtime memorial scheduled for April 2021.







