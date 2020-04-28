|
CHIMIENTI - Savino (Sal) of Williston Park, New York, formerly of Brooklyn (Canarsie), passed away on April 24, 2020, at the age of 87 from complications of COVID-19. He was born August 16, 1932 to the late Angelo and Angelina Chimienti. He was happily married to his beloved wife Marian Chimienti for almost 65 years. He was the cherished father of Marie Chimienti, Dr. Joseph Chimienti and his husband Terence Dalton and Robert Chimienti and his wife Sue. Sal was the loving grand-father of Joseph Jr., Angela, Christina, Anthony Jr., Kate Lynn, Nicholas, and Danielle and also the loving great-grandfather of Madelyn Rose. Sal was a cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Sal is survived by his sisters, Mary, Florence and her husband Dominic. He is pre-deceased by his son Anthony, his brother Nicholas and his sisters, Portia and Stella. Sal grew up on the Upper East Side of Manhattan where he started work at an early age with his father delivering ice. After high school, he served in the Army and was stationed for a brief time in Germany. After the service, he began a career at B. Altman in Manhattan where he and Marian met and began nearly a seven decade love story together. Sal later joined the New York City MTA where he retired after a lengthy career. Sal enjoyed horse racing, classic movies, and in particular, was a devoted parishioner, sacristan and active volunteer at St. Aidan's Roman Catholic Church in Williston Park. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter and looked forward to celebrating family milestones and holidays. He will be remembered for his love and devotion to his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all. In light of the unprecedented pandemic, we will schedule a memorial Mass to be celebrated at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020