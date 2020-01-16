|
|
McGALEY - John (Sean), MD of Syosset, NY on January 13, 2020. Beloved Internist and Family Physician, working at his Syosset Practice until the age of 92. He was a faithful Catholic parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor RC Church for 63 years. Loving husband of the late Peggy. Cher-ished father of Kevin (Susanne), Conor (Felicia), and Angela (Ron) Johnson. Devoted grandfather of James, Molly, Brendan, Matthew, Colum, Edward and Maggie. Dear brother of the late Francis and Colm. Sean was born and raised in Ireland and attended Medical School at UCD, University College Dublin. He came to the U.S. in 1948 to complete his medical internships, and his residency in internal medicine. Sean served in the Navy as a flight surgeon from 1953 to 1956. Sean had a great zest for life and love for family, friends, and his patients. He was blessed with a extraordinary mind and wonderful ability to ease the suffering of others, increase their confidence, and inspire them to be the best version of themselves. Sean enjoyed golf, tennis, gardening, and going for long walks. He was an avid reader, a terrific conversationalist, and a connoisseur of fine wine who enjoyed opera and classical music. Sean had many dogs over the years who loved his company and truly adored him. Sean was a proud U.S. citizen who remained true to his roots in Ireland, visiting his home and family of origin in Dublin and Kerry many times throughout the years. Visitation will be held at Beney Funeral Home, Syosset on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9. The Funeral Mass Saturday, 11:00am at St. Edward the Confessor RC Church, Jackson Ave, Syosset. If preferred, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities or Catholic Relief Services.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 16, 2020