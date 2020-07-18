Sebastian Perrone

Perrone - Sebastian (Sonny) Age 81 of Nesconset, NY. Passed peacefully on July 16, 2020. Retired NYPD Police Officer & proud Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Patricia and also the late Marie-Elena. Loving father of Trish (Mike) Rivers, Gerald (Gayle), Phil D'Agostino & Russ D'Agostino (Alyne). Adored grandfather of Giovanni, Laina, Emma, Natalie, Alyssa & the late Kaylee. Dear brother of Lucrezia and the late Pasquale, Nicholas, Joseph, Anthony, Jerry, Lucy & MaryAnn. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Sunday 10am - 12pm and 7 - 9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:00am at The Parish of the Holy Cross R.C. Private Burial to follow at L.I. National Cemetery. www.branchfh.com