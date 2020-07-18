Sebastian Perrone

1/
Perrone - Sebastian (Sonny) Age 81 of Nesconset, NY. Passed peacefully on July 16, 2020. Retired NYPD Police Officer & proud Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Patricia and also the late Marie-Elena. Loving father of Trish (Mike) Rivers, Gerald (Gayle), Phil D'Agostino & Russ D'Agostino (Alyne). Adored grandfather of Giovanni, Laina, Emma, Natalie, Alyssa & the late Kaylee. Dear brother of Lucrezia and the late Pasquale, Nicholas, Joseph, Anthony, Jerry, Lucy & MaryAnn. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Sunday 10am - 12pm and 7 - 9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:00am at The Parish of the Holy Cross R.C. Private Burial to follow at L.I. National Cemetery. www.branchfh.com



Published in Newsday on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
JUL
19
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
The Parish of the Holy Cross R.C
