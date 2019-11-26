|
|
RAGUSA - Sebastian on October 23, 2019, age 82, of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of Mill Neck, NY. Beloved husband of Dolores "De". Loving father of Marc and Paul (Priscilla). Cher-ished step father of Lauren Melillo (Curtis), Michele Johnson (Randy), and Jean Warren. Proud grandfather of Roman and eight step grandchildren. Memorial Visitation Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South Street, Oyster Bay, NY, Monday 5-7 p.m. Funeral Service Oyster Bay Funeral Home, Monday at 6:00 p.m. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 26, 2019