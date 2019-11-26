Home

Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
Sebastian Ragusa Notice
RAGUSA - Sebastian on October 23, 2019, age 82, of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of Mill Neck, NY. Beloved husband of Dolores "De". Loving father of Marc and Paul (Priscilla). Cher-ished step father of Lauren Melillo (Curtis), Michele Johnson (Randy), and Jean Warren. Proud grandfather of Roman and eight step grandchildren. Memorial Visitation Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South Street, Oyster Bay, NY, Monday 5-7 p.m. Funeral Service Oyster Bay Funeral Home, Monday at 6:00 p.m. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 26, 2019
