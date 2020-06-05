Seymour Berman
BERMAN - Seymour "Jerry" Jerome, (97) of Lawrence, NY passed away on Monday, June 1. He was born in West New York, New Jersey. He was a WW II Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He obtained a Bachelor's Degree in engineering from the University of Michigan. It was there where he met his wife of 76 years, NY State Senator Carol Berman. In addition to his wife, he is survived by son Charles (Lisa) and daughter Elizabeth (David). He also leaves behind 4 grandchildren Sarah (Cobi), Jeremy, Rebecca and Ben, and 2 great grandchildren Ira and Joni.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 5, 2020.
