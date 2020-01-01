|
JAFFEE - Seymour "Skip" Herbert, 89, a resident of Kings Park for 50 years, passed away December 26th after being stricken at his home. He and his beloved late wife, Ruth Roslyn (Klein) were married 60 years. A Korean War Veteran, Seymour served from 1951-53 as a truck driver in Korea and was an active member of the Suffolk County Korean War Veterans Association and attended many groups at the Northport VA. Born March 20, 1930 in the Bronx, N.Y., Seymour attended James Madison High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. After serving in the military, Seymour was a former warehouse manager in the food industry for two decades before owning a deli and wholesale business. He also was taxi driver for five decades in New York City. He received numerous awards from the Taxi Commission for stellar service to his pass-engers. He is survived by two sons, Larry Jaffee, of Kings Park, and Mark Jaffee, of Cheshire, Conn., sister Lois Silverstein and brother-in-law, the late Joel Silverstein of Massachusetts and predeceased by sister Zelda and brother-in-law Al Zetekoff of Florida; grandchildren Jake Jaffee and Annie Rae Jaffee, both of New York City; sister-in-law Judy Nichols and the late brother-in-law Paul Nichols of Long Island and sister-in-law Marilyn Gorlin of New York City and several nieces and nephews. Seymour was a diehard Brooklyn Dodgers fan before they moved to Los Angeles and became an avid New York Mets' fan when the team began in 1962. A Memorial service will be held Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Shalom Memorial Chapels, 760 Smith-town Bypass, Smithtown, N.Y., 11787. He will be buried privately at Calverton National Cemetery, NY.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 1, 2020