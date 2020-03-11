|
AHMAD - Shafi, on Sunday, March 7, 2020, Shafi Ahmad, MD, loving husband, father of two children, grandfather of 5 children, and caring physician to thousands of patients, passed away at the age of 89. Dr. Ahmad was born January 6, 1931 in Moghal Kuan, India to his mother Wahidan Khatoon and father Hafiz Yasin. He was one of 6 siblings. As a boy, he aspired to serve others as a train conductor. He captained his soccer team, and enjoyed playing marbles on dirt streets that surrounded his home in Bihar Sharif, India. The name "Shafi" translates to mean "healer." At his birth, Shafi was selected by his parents to receive the family's limited resources for the specific purpose to become a physician. This incredible responsibility faced incredible challenge as India's population of 1 billion contributed to some 200,000 medical student applications for only a few medical schools. Shafi studied with tutors while other kids and his siblings enjoyed a playful childhood, and somehow he outmatched India's competitive odds. He was accepted into Prince of Wales Medical College, Patna, India where he graduated in 1955. In 1957, at the age of 26 and in pursuit of the highest level of medical training, Shafi left by plane to England and then by ship to the United States. He started a general surgery residency and then changed to psychiatry following a friend's footsteps. Shafi sought and accepted every opportunity afforded to him. In 1959 he continued his residency at Barberton Citizen Hospital, Barberton, Ohio. From there he jumped around numerous hospitals in several different states across the country, each move advancing his training and opportunity. In 1962 he traveled to Canada and attended Royal Victoria Hospital under the prestigious McGill University. His training took him to Selkirk, Manitoba and Burnaby, British Columbia. In 1965 he became a Staff Psychiatrist at Riverdale Hospital, Essondale, BC. In 1966 he accepted the leadership position of Chief of Service and Chairman of Training and Education at The Mental Health Institute, Clarinda, Iowa. During his intense medical training journey, he met a beautiful nurse, Judith Elaine Lanyon. Judith was a courageous woman from Hartland, New Brunswick Canada, a small potato farming town. As Shafi traveled to various hospitals, he maintained a long distance courtship with Judy by letter writing. They married in 1964. Committed to fulfilling his career mission, Shafi made what he described as a simple decision, to work in the largest and most reputable psychiatric hospital in the world. In 1968 he set roots in New York and became a staff physician at Pilgrim Psychiatric Center, Brentwood NY. In four short years he became Assistant Director at Pilgrim, which at the time had 4000 inpatients. He never relaxed with his mission. He took higher level written and oral medical examinations and passed the ECFMG, Canadian National Boards, and became Board Certified in both American Psychiatry and Neurology, and eventually became an examiner himself, in charge of administering the testing to other doctors. He served as second in command at Pilgrim in the role of Chief of Service until his retirement in 1993. Following his Pilgrim retirement, he continued to see patients in his private practice in Patchogue, NY where he treated several thousand patients over the span of 50 years. Shafi, along with Judy, taught two sons simple lessons on how to live a life that serves others. Shafi was devoted not only to his American family but to his remaining and growing family in India, never forgetting the sacrifices they made to facilitate his journey. He spoke with them by phone daily, and supported the building of their homes, their businesses and their children's education. It is because of his undying dedication to his birthright that Shafi Ahmad remains well respected in the rural Indian town he left at age 26. Shafi is survived by his beloved wife Judith Elaine. Shafi and Judy have two loving children Gregory and Christopher Ahmad, and 5 loving grand-children Parker, Paris, Charles, Sofia and Braden. Shafi will be remembered for his incredible response to a lifetime mission, his courage to take advantage of opportunity in different countries, his generosity to family and friends, his impact on his fortunate patients, his fatherly lessons on virtue, and his loving commitment to his wife. As Judy has often said, "That is a lot to have done in a lifetime for a little Indian boy." Reposing will be held on Wednesday, March 12, 2020 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, and funeral service Thursday at 10 am at 96 Commack Road, Commack, NY 11725. Interment, Commack Cemetery, Commack, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2020