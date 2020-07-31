Sharon Moriarty

MORIARTY - Sharon of Long Beach, NY on July 28, 2020 in her 71st year. Beloved long time partner of JR Mellor, loving mother of Vinny Amore and Melissa. Cherished grandmother of Makana. Beloved daughter of Louise Robarge and loving sister of Valerie Hall. The family will receive friends Saturday August 1, 4:00pm - 8:00pm at the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc. 302 Long Beach Rd. Island Park , NY. Prayer Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 7:00pm. Cremation Private . www.Jordanfh.com