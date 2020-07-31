1/1
Sharon Moriarty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORIARTY - Sharon of Long Beach, NY on July 28, 2020 in her 71st year. Beloved long time partner of JR Mellor, loving mother of Vinny Amore and Melissa. Cherished grandmother of Makana. Beloved daughter of Louise Robarge and loving sister of Valerie Hall. The family will receive friends Saturday August 1, 4:00pm - 8:00pm at the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc. 302 Long Beach Rd. Island Park , NY. Prayer Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 7:00pm. Cremation Private . www.Jordanfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
302 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
(516) 431-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved