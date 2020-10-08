GOLDSTEIN - Sharon R., on October 6, 2020, of Glen Cove, NY. Beloved wife of Burton. Loving mother of Dan, Jane and Matthew. Cherished grandmother of James, William, Sophie, Nathaniel, and Blake. Private Cremation. The Goldstein family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Scholarship Fund at Friends Academy in her name where she worked as a teacher in the Lower School for thirty years. Donations may be made online directly to www.fa.org
-SharonGoldstein or mailed to Friends Academy, 270 Duck Pond Rd., Locust Valley, NY 11560. Arrangements entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., Seaford, New York. Schmittfuneralhome.com