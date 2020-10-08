1/
Sharon R. Goldstein
GOLDSTEIN - Sharon R., on October 6, 2020, of Glen Cove, NY. Beloved wife of Burton. Loving mother of Dan, Jane and Matthew. Cherished grandmother of James, William, Sophie, Nathaniel, and Blake. Private Cremation. The Goldstein family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Scholarship Fund at Friends Academy in her name where she worked as a teacher in the Lower School for thirty years. Donations may be made online directly to www.fa.org-SharonGoldstein or mailed to Friends Academy, 270 Duck Pond Rd., Locust Valley, NY 11560. Arrangements entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., Seaford, New York. Schmittfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
