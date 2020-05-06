Newsday Notices
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Celebration of Life
Private
To be announced at a later date
LOVE - Shawn, of Bay Shore (formerly East Islip) on May 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret Ann (nee Bader). Loving father of Jody Bartkus, Dina Love, Crystal Stern (Matthew) and Juliana Love. Cherished grandfather of nine and adored great grandfather of one. Dear brother of Stanley Bartkus, Teresa Young, Carol Dornhoffer, Richard Bartkus (Lynn) and Joseph Bartkus. Cremation will be private. A celebration of Shawn's life will be planned at a future date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc. www.osheafuneral.com.
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2020
