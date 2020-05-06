|
LOVE - Shawn, of Bay Shore (formerly East Islip) on May 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret Ann (nee Bader). Loving father of Jody Bartkus, Dina Love, Crystal Stern (Matthew) and Juliana Love. Cherished grandfather of nine and adored great grandfather of one. Dear brother of Stanley Bartkus, Teresa Young, Carol Dornhoffer, Richard Bartkus (Lynn) and Joseph Bartkus. Cremation will be private. A celebration of Shawn's life will be planned at a future date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc. www.osheafuneral.com.
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2020