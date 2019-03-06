BEHRMAN - Sheila, 74, died at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont on March 3, 2019. Born in New York City, raised in the Bronx, NY, she resided in Farm-ingdale, NY and was fond of visiting her close family in Vermont. She was the loving mother of Paul Behrman (son) and Adriana Behrman (daughter-in-law); cherished grandmother of Clara Behrman; and loving aunt of Ora Grodsky and Jason Grodsky. She was predeceased by her husband, David Behrman, and second husband, Henry Schein, her parents, Solomon and Lillian Turkewitz, her bother, Marvin Turkewitz, and her beloved daughter, Cindy Behrman. She is also survived by cousins and friends. Sheila received her college degree from Nassau Community College and became a registered nurse, and practiced nursing on a per diem basis. She was a wonderful poet, an avid reader, a true people person, and a spiritual person with deep belief in the word of the Old and New Testaments. She enjoyed spending time with her family in Vermont, seeing her granddaughter star in "The Nutcracker" and other dance events, playing Michigan Rummy with friends, helping those in need, and spending time with friends. She will be remembered for her gentle manner, warmth, good sense of humor, and her deep care and concern for her family, friends and neighbors. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, in the chapel at Gutterman's Funeral Home, 8000 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, please donate to University of Vermont Health Network McClure Miller Respite House or . Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary