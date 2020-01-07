|
BRENNAN - Sheila, 84, of Manhasset, NY died surrounded by her children on January 4, 2020. Sheila grew up in Hollis Queens, attended SUNY Cortland and eventually got her Teaching Degree from Queens College. She was an elementary school teacher for over 50 years spending most of her time shaping the lives of the children at James A. Deaver Elementary School in Valley Stream. The family moved to Manhasset in 1977 and lived there for over 40 years. Sheila only recently sold her house in Munsey Park. Sheila was named the Manhasset Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year in 2005 for her charitable work which included her tenure as Co-President of the Manhasset Community Fund where she was also a Member of its Board of Directors for over 15 years, Co-Founder of the Working Women Club of Manhasset, President of Manhasset Newcomers Club, Trustee of the Village of Munsey Park, President of the Munsey Park Civic Association, Co-President of the Greentree Organization and the resident "Tree Lady" of Munsey Park. Sheila was an avid gardener and could often be seen in the front yard tending to her beautiful flowers when not checking on the local trees for the Village. Sheila is survived by her daughters Dr. Alicia Brennan (Princeton, NJ) and Victoria Brennan (Massapequa, NY), her son-in-law Robert Lis and her grand- children Taylor Lis (22), Devon Lis (19), Sophia Lis (15), Jameson McMahon (6), Shane McMahon (4), and Skylar McMahon (4). She was survived by one sister Sandra O'Neill and was predeceased by her husband William Bren-nan. Her legacy will live on in her children and grandchildren's memories and the organizations she endeavored to shape. The viewing will be at Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd. Massapequa Park, NY 11762, on Thursday, January 9 at 2-4 and 7-9pm. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's of Manhasset on January 10 at 11:15 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in her name to either The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia or (in honor of the Pennies for Patients fundraising project she ran with her students at James A. Deaver).
Published in Newsday on Jan. 7, 2020