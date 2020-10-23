1/
Sheila Gail Geoghan
GEOGHAN- Sheila Gail., age 89, of Bayport, NY on October 21, 2020. Proud graduate of Seton Hill University and longtime teacher in the Sayville School District. Beloved wife of the late Walter P. Loving mother of Walter J. (Gregg) Pierce MD, William H. Pierz, Matthew (Beverly) Pierz, Peter Geoghan, Michael (Marianne) Geoghan, Christopher (Jackie) Geoghan, Kathleen (Richard) Remmer and John (Jane) Geoghan. Adored grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 11. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy. West Sayville, Friday 3:00-7:00 p.m. Chapel Service 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the Funeral Home. Interment St. Lawrence Cemetery. Donations in Sheila's memory to Mercy Center Ministries, 436 W. Main St. Patchogue, NY 11772 would be appreciated.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Reposing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
OCT
24
Service
10:00 AM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
