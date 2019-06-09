(McGARRY) SMITH - Sheila, A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Sheila McGarry Smith, 72, of Palm Coast, FL, who passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Sheila was born on April 15, 1947 in New York City to the late Eunice and James McGarry. She is survived by; Deirdre Eginton (Richard), Moira Geronimos (Thomas), Nephew, Thomas J Geronimos, and loving husband Bill Smith. Her brother Seamus predeceased her. Sheila graduated Long Beach High School, Long Island in 1965. She worked at Town of Hempstead Parks and Recreation for 35 years rising to the position of Department Supervisor, the first woman to do so. She was a devoted Catholic, active in her local church, and as a lay person serving in the Secular Franciscan Order. Sheila had a big heart and dedicated much of her life and time to helping the poor. She was always willing to help anyone in need. When she retired to Palm Coast, Florida in 2005, she quickly became involved the St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church Outreach Program and soon became its director, where for the past 14 years, she selflessly gave back to the poor and needy in Flagler County. Sheila and her husband Bill often visited locations important to their Catholic faith, such as but not limited to, The Vatican in Rome, the Holy lands, and other historical Christian locations. It was on such a pilgrimage through Germany where she suffered a short illness and embarked on her final journey home to the God she loved and served so well in her lifetime. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sheilas name to: SEAS Outreach 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast FL 32164 Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com Published in Newsday on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary