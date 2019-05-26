Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
ROMANG - Sherry L. of East Meadow, NY on May 22, 2019, at the age of 64. Devoted daughter of Antoinette and the late Jack Romang. Cherished sister of Donna Caldera (the late Gerald), and Jack Romang. Loving mother of Devin DeWeil (Samantha) and grandmother of Ella. Adored aunt of Jordan, and the late Damian Caldera. Proud US Air Force Veteran. Member of Local 15: International Union of Operating Engineers. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral Thursday, 9:30 - 10 am, for visitation, with a religious service in the funeral home at 10 am. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019
