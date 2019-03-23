LUCKE - Sherwood G., age 91, passed peacefully in his sleep the morning of March 18, 2019. Sherwood was born to Elbertha Davis Lucke and Ben Luck in Farrell, PA. Eventually, the family moved to Pittsburgh, PA. Sherwood graduated from Westinghouse High School in Pittsburgh, PA, at 17 years he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in the Air-force Division as well as the Third Army World War II Tank Division. During his military service, he participated in conflicts such as the Battle of the Bulge. Serving his country honorably and well, he gained the rank of Sergeant. His fluent German was an asset to U.S. Forces. His decorations for service included the Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, and medals from both the French and British Allied Forces. After the War, he came home and served his community. He earned his Bachelor of Education from Duquesne University and his Master of Education at the University of Pittsburgh. In 1950 his heart was captured by the beautiful and talented Martha Emma Thomas. He and Martha became engaged and then married in 1952. Martha and he were delighted to have four children: Shelley, Sherwood, Sydney, and Sherlund. Martha passed in 2011. Prior to the birth of his first child, Sherwood began his career at his alma mater Westinghouse High School teaching English and mathematics. The family subsequently moved to Long Island, New York where Sherwood taught English and coached the track team at Levittown Memorial High School. When Levittown Memorial closed, he taught at Division Avenue Senior High School. Beginning in the 1970s, Professor Lucke began teaching English concurrently at Division High School and Nassau Community College. Professor Lucke retired from Levittown schools in the late 1980s but continued to teach at Nassau until 2017. The thousands of high school and college students he taught, appreciated his teaching skills, character, dedication, and his marvelous voice. In addition to his four children, Professor Lucke leaves behind his brother Ben Luck and five grandchildren. He was expecting a great-grandson in May. His family and friends will always miss him and never forget him. Respects for his memory may be given Saturday, March 23 from 2:00-4:00 p.m., and 7:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Services: Sunday, March 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Weigand Brothers Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park, NY 11596. Published in Newsday on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary