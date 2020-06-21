ABRAMS - Sheryl B. of Tamarac, FL, formerly of Massapequa, NY entered into rest on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was 73 years old. The daughter of the late Alvin Crain and Helen Marcus-CrainLevy, she was born on October 12, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY. She is survived by her loving husband, Edward L. Abrams of Tamarac, FL; daughter, Debra Litts and her husband John of Highland, NY; son, Michael Blaustein of Philadelphia, PA; twin sister, Brenda Livingston of Hollywood, FL; grandchildren Julia and John Litts of Highland, NY; her two loving cats, Beezer and Gigi. Sheryl worked for Nassau County for 30 years, first as a school crossing guard and then as a 911 dispatcher where she retired in 2008. Sheryl became the secretary for the Abrams Law Firm in 1998 and continued as the secretary for the firm until 2005 when she and her husband Edward moved to Sunrise, FL. They were happy living in Florida. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, specific arrangements are still pending. However service is being handled by Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home in Highland (845) - 691 - 2281, www.torsonememorial.com, and burial will be at the Union Cemetery Association of Lloyd in Highland, NY.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 21, 2020.