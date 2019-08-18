Home

Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
(516) 223-1460
Reposing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher's Church
Baldwin, NY
View Map
Shevawn O'Connor Notice
O'CONNOR - Shevawn M., 81, of Levittown, PA and formerly of Baldwin and N. Babylon, NY passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019. Beloved sister of Elizabeth O'Connor (Former editor of the L.I. Catholic Newspaper). Loving aunt of Gerald Stone, Kristen Brennan, David O'Connor, Katie McNamara, John O'Connor and their families. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Road, Baldwin, NY (fullertonfhny.com) on Monday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. The family would appreciate your prayers and any donations in Shevawn's name to the Cath-olic Medical Mission Board (cmmb.org) or to Mommas House (mommashouse.org).
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2019
