O'CONNOR - Shevawn M., 81, of Levittown, PA and formerly of Baldwin and N. Babylon, NY passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019. Beloved sister of Elizabeth O'Connor (Former editor of the L.I. Catholic Newspaper). Loving aunt of Gerald Stone, Kristen Brennan, David O'Connor, Katie McNamara, John O'Connor and their families. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Road, Baldwin, NY (fullertonfhny.com) on Monday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. The family would appreciate your prayers and any donations in Shevawn's name to the Cath-olic Medical Mission Board (cmmb.org) or to Mommas House (mommashouse.org).
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2019