Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
(516) 796-0400
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard R.C. Church
Levit- town, NY
Shirley A. DELAHANTY
DELAHANTY - Shirley A. of Levitown on July 21, 2019. Loving mother of Kathryn (Gerard), Keith (Diana)John W. (Lynn), Carole (Robert), and Margaret (Henry). Adored grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 4. Dear sister of Beverly. Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 2786 Hempstead Tpke (3 blks East of Wantagh Pkwy). Mass Thursday 10:00 AM at St. Bernard R.C. Church, Levit- town, NY. Interment Pinelawn, NY R.C. Church Levittown, NY.
Published in Newsday on July 23, 2019
