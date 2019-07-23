|
DELAHANTY - Shirley A. of Levitown on July 21, 2019. Loving mother of Kathryn (Gerard), Keith (Diana)John W. (Lynn), Carole (Robert), and Margaret (Henry). Adored grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 4. Dear sister of Beverly. Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 2786 Hempstead Tpke (3 blks East of Wantagh Pkwy). Mass Thursday 10:00 AM at St. Bernard R.C. Church, Levit- town, NY. Interment Pinelawn, NY R.C. Church Levittown, NY.
Published in Newsday on July 23, 2019