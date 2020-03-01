Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williamsville United Meth Chr
5681 Main St
Williamsville, NY 14221
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Williamsville United Methodist Church
5681 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Giesler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Giesler


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. Giesler Notice
GIESLER - Shirley A. (nee Alderfer) February 25, 2020, age 87. Beloved wife of the late William J. Giesler. Loving mother of Patricia G. (Michael Boeheim) Mahl, Kerri L. Giesler and Lysa (Joseph) Mullady. Cherished grandmother of Christopher and Eric Mahl, Crista and Nicholas Mullady. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Williamsville United Methodist Church, 5681 Main Street, Williamsville at 11:00 am. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shirley's memory to People Inc., 1219 North Forest Road, Williamsville, NY 14221. Share your condolences at: www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -