GIESLER - Shirley A. (nee Alderfer) February 25, 2020, age 87. Beloved wife of the late William J. Giesler. Loving mother of Patricia G. (Michael Boeheim) Mahl, Kerri L. Giesler and Lysa (Joseph) Mullady. Cherished grandmother of Christopher and Eric Mahl, Crista and Nicholas Mullady. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Williamsville United Methodist Church, 5681 Main Street, Williamsville at 11:00 am. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shirley's memory to People Inc., 1219 North Forest Road, Williamsville, NY 14221. Share your condolences at: www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2020