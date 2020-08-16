DERMODY - Shirley Ann on August 14, 2020. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Walter E. Dermody. She is survived by her loving daughters, Donna Linder and Bill (Willie), Joyce Granik and Russell and Laura Dermody. Her adoring grandchildren, Stephanie Linder (Eamon O'Byrne), Jesse Linder (Jillian), Daniel Granik (Jenny), Erynn Miller (Jason), Caitlin Calderin and Joseph Calderin (Samantha). Her beautiful great-grandchildren, Haley, Lucy, Madaket, Jackson, Victor and Raelynn. Also survived by her brother John Zerbe (Roseann). Our mom was born in Saint Louis, MO, moving here to NY when she was 15. Having spent most of her life residing in Merrick, where her parents owned Club 50 after Dad retired from NYPD. Shirley was loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed a Jack, a game of bingo, a trip to the casino and especially taking care of EVERYONE. She will be deeply missed. Visiting Tuesday 11AM to 1PM at the N.F. Walker Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Avenue, Merrick. Funeral Service at 1PM. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store