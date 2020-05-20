Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Stock Black

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Stock Black Notice
BLACK - Shirley Ann Stock died peacefully at her home on May 12th at age 94 of natural causes. Born April 14, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan. Inspiration and adored helpmate of the late Theodore Wesley Black for 62 years. Loving mother to Sandra, Sara, David and Frederick. Survived by numer- ous grandchildren and great- grandchildren in the U.S. and Australia. She loved her home state of Michigan, but treasured even more her adopted Village of Sea Cliff, where the family moved in 1964. Shirley was a founding member of the Sea Cliff Ecology Group (now the Environmental Conservation Commission), when it was formed nearly 50 years ago. She was proud to have al-so been part of the Sea Cliff Beautification Committe, Friends of the Library, the Good of the Village Association, and was an enthusiastic supporter of the Sea Cliff Chamber Players. Through her participation and leadership in social, environmental, and cultural activities, Shirley was honored to have earned Sea Cliff's highest Civic Award, the White Cap. Creating aesthetically pleasing surroundings within the house and in the garden was her joy; kindness and compassion, her creed.
Published in Newsday on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -