BLACK - Shirley Ann Stock died peacefully at her home on May 12th at age 94 of natural causes. Born April 14, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan. Inspiration and adored helpmate of the late Theodore Wesley Black for 62 years. Loving mother to Sandra, Sara, David and Frederick. Survived by numer- ous grandchildren and great- grandchildren in the U.S. and Australia. She loved her home state of Michigan, but treasured even more her adopted Village of Sea Cliff, where the family moved in 1964. Shirley was a founding member of the Sea Cliff Ecology Group (now the Environmental Conservation Commission), when it was formed nearly 50 years ago. She was proud to have al-so been part of the Sea Cliff Beautification Committe, Friends of the Library, the Good of the Village Association, and was an enthusiastic supporter of the Sea Cliff Chamber Players. Through her participation and leadership in social, environmental, and cultural activities, Shirley was honored to have earned Sea Cliff's highest Civic Award, the White Cap. Creating aesthetically pleasing surroundings within the house and in the garden was her joy; kindness and compassion, her creed.
Published in Newsday on May 20, 2020