BEJA - Shirley (nee Glick), age 91, born in Brooklyn but lived in her dream home in West Islip, on the bay for 47 years.She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Albert, her son, Joel, and his wife, Susan Hermer; her grandsons, Daniel and Jonathan, and her closest people Ana and Kathy Burns-Fernandes. She was a woman of Valor who dedicated her life to public service and was a shining light for Social Justice. In earlier years, she was a volunteer for the ACLU, Head Start, and Planned Parenthood. In the 1970's she formed a free legal clinic in Bay Shore by enlisting local attorneys as volunteers. She was both grateful and gracious in everything she did. She found her calling in life of helping people less fortunate than herself by contributing her time, her voice and her assets She loved the outdoors and being near the water. Her humanity touched all who knew her and she will be sorely missed. Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Sunday at the Jewish Center of Bay Shore, 38 No. Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, NY.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 7, 2019