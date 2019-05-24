|
Bisagna - Shirley 96 of Massapequa, previously Howard Beach and Brooklyn. Passed away on May 21, 2019. Loving wife of the late Jack Bisagna. Survived by her daughters Jacqueline Palumbo & Joanne Burns (Jack), her grandson John Burns (Kate) and her great granddaughters Mara and Alessandra. Grew up in Brooklyn, married during WWII and part of the greatest generation. Air Warden during WWII on the homefront, husband served in Army Air Force in the Pacific Theater. Moved to Howard Beach in 1951, Massapequa in 1993. Viewing at Massapequa Funeral Home, South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd, Massapequa Park Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10:00AM St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Merrick Rd. Massapequa, followed by burial at St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, Queens, NY. for more information, massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2019