Shirley Cohen

COHEN - Shirley, July 12, 2020, of Voorhees, NJ. Wife of Harold Cohen. Mother of Robert Cohen and Glenda (George Green) Cohen-Green. Grandmother of Rachel (Michael) Schwartz. Joanna (Joseph) Kidder and Adam Fleishman. Great grandmother of Brianna, Hayden & Reuben. Graveside services are Tuesday at 11:00am at New Montefiore Cemetery, Pinelawn, NY. Donations in her memory can be made to Congregation Shaaray Shalom, West Hempstead, NY or Queens College.PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 14, 2020.