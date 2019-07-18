Home

Defriest-Grattan Funeral Homes Inc
51400 Main Rd
Southold, NY 11971
(631) 765-3850
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Defriest-Grattan Funeral Homes Inc
51400 Main Rd
Southold, NY 11971
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Defriest-Grattan Funeral Homes Inc
51400 Main Rd
Southold, NY 11971
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Defriest-Grattan Funeral Homes Inc
51400 Main Rd
Southold, NY 11971
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Presbyterian Cemetery
Southold, L.I., NY
Shirley Crocker Notice
CROCKER - Shirley of Southold, L.I. (formerly of Cedarhurst) on July 16, 2019 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her husband Ralph F. Crocker in 2008, she is survived by her children, Cathy Ritondo, Ralph, Jr., Nancie Ciaravolo and Pinkie Madrid; eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grand-children. Friends may call on Thursday from 7-9 pm and Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes, Inc., 51400 Route 25, Southold, L.I. Graveside services, Saturday at 11:00 am at the Presbyterian Cemetery, Southold, L.I.
Published in Newsday on July 18, 2019
