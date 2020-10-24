GATLAND - Shirley D. of Patchogue, NY passed away peacefully in Mesa, Arizona on July 9, 2020 in a caring hospice unit due to her respiratory difficulties. Shirley Gatland was born in Seaford, New York on December 26, 1933 to her Norwegian born parents, Olga and Gudmund Gatland. Energetic, adventurous, and strong-willed, Shirley lived from ages 2-5 outside the Norwegian seaport of Bergen in Hosanger, Norway. Her fam-ily returned to the United States in 1938. Shirley met her future husband, Richard (Dick) Morales, at her place of work at Grumman Aerospace Company. Shirley and Dick's marriage was marked by Shirley's strength of love and her beloved's ever-present kindness. Shirley's home and hearth were always open and welcoming. Her passions were her family, faith, professional performance as the CFO/ Bookeeper of the Long Island Library Resources Council and numerous trips to Norway. Shirley is survived by her four children, Richard, David, Jeffrey and Carol, her sister Aud Thorvaldsen, thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Shirley D. Gatland is interred at Melville Cemetery in Huntington Station, NY.







