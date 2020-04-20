|
SWEZEY Shirley E., 96, a lifelong resident of Blue Point, LI, died on April 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leon. Loving mother of Karen Siemen-Swezey, Donald and Edward Swezey and the late Barbara Kilthau. Proud grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 22 and great-great-grandmother of one. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private and celebration of Mrs. Swezey's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home in West Sayville. raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 20, 2020