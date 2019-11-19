|
GOLDMAN - Shirley, passed away peacefully Nov. 16, in Dix Hills. She was a mere 22 days from her 100th birthday! Shirley (nee Greenberg) was a devoted Hunter College '40 alumna. She volunteered as a USO canteen hostess during WWII, and went on to teach kindergarten for several years in the NYC public schools. She co-founded a co-op nursery school after moving to Glen Head in 1956. Shirley and her late husband Sam were a loving and special couple for 56 years. She is survived by her daughters Lisa Polito (Edward) of East Northport and Nina Kritter of West Warwick, RI, and son Ed (Judith Riven) of Manhattan. She adored her four grandsons, Andrew and Peter Ramos, and Dylan and Remy Kritter. Shirley was deeply loved by many extended family members, and so many friends. She continued to play competitively and study bridge into her late 90's. Her love of the theater and music included attending Broadway shows on her own until she was 90. Sam and Shirley were generous supporters of music and arts organizations. Shirley was also a donator to environmental, educational & animal rights charities. She was always funny, filled with a hunger and zest for life, and had the most wonderful dry & wry wit. Shiva will be held at Lisa & Edward's home on Wednesday & Thursday (11/20-21), from 1:00-5:00 and 7:00-9:30. Memorial contributions may be made to DOROT (dorotusa.org). Rest in Peace, sweet kind spirit. So many will miss you.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 19, 2019